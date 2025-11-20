Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Meperia in its Acquisition by Diversis Capital

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it has advised Meperia, a supply chain and strategic sourcing platform serving Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs). Provident also facilitated Diversis in the acquisition of Kermit, a bill-only, spend management, and analytics platform for physician preference items (PPI).

This transaction marks a significant milestone in Meperia's evolution. Meperia was built by Phil Oaten, Lou Davis, and Tom Frith, who are subject matter experts in the full spectrum of supply chain management. Meperia and Kermit will join Genesis Automation Healthcare to create the first end-to-end healthcare supply chain and inventory management platform.

Provident's deal team was led by Eric Major, Managing Director, and Rich Sciretta, Director. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Working with Provident was an absolute pleasure. Their partnership enabled us to continue growing and scaling while staying focused on our mission. Finding the right partner was critical for our next stage of growth, and Provident exceeded every expectation. I'd highly recommend them," stated Tom Frith, President of Meperia.

"It was a pleasure representing the Meperia shareholders throughout this process. Diversis spent a considerable amount of time generating its thesis in the sector and Meperia couldn't have found a better partner. Diversis has a strong track record of partnering with founder-led businesses, and I'm looking forward to following along in the Company's next phase of growth," stated Rich Sciretta, Director at Provident.

About Meperia

Meperia, headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida serves leading IDN facilities, normalizes inventory data, and delivers market procurement intelligence solutions to reduce costs and to provide visibility into contract spending. For more information, visit meperia.com

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including SaaS and tech-enabled services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

