AAON Activates Accordion Feature on Credit Facility to Support Growth

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced that it has exercised the accordion feature on its existing revolving credit facility, increasing the Company's available borrowing capacity to $600.0 million. This strategic move provides additional financial flexibility to meet accelerating customer demand and support ongoing growth initiatives.

"Our business continues to experience strong momentum with bookings strength continuing throughout the fourth quarter, driven by robust market conditions and expanding customer needs," said Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer. "Activating the accordion feature ensures we have ample liquidity to invest in growth and respond to demand, while maintaining a disciplined capital structure."

The accordion feature, negotiated as part of the Company's credit agreement, allows the Company to expand its borrowing limit without renegotiating the entire facility. This increase strengthens the Company's ability to fund working capital, capital expenditures and strategic projects aligned with its long-term growth objectives.

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

