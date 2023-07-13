AAON ANNOUNCES A MAJOR EXPANSION TO ITS LONGVIEW, TX FACILITY

After continued growth, the Company is moving forward with plans for a 230,000 sq. ft. addition.

TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON is pleased to announce a major expansion project to its facility in Longview, TX. The groundbreaking to begin construction on the 230,000-square-foot addition is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th, at 10:00 am at 203 Gum Springs Road, Longview, Texas, 75602.

AAON Longview Expansion Rendering
AAON Longview Expansion Rendering

The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) voted to approve support of the expansion plan in April of this year. With continued growth and product demand, AAON is moving forward with this $40 million capital investment to double an earlier expansion completed in 2021. The Company plans to increase its production capacity of current products, create space for manufacturing new products, and expand coil production capabilities. This brings opportunities for AAON to create approximately 250 new full-time jobs in Longview. The new space will include three additional loading and shipping docks, a new employee entrance and breakroom, and more employee parking.   

"AAON has been a proud member of Longview and surrounding communities for 30 years. There is a tremendous amount of growth opportunity for our Longview location, and we couldn't be more excited. AAON Longview's partnership with LEDCO and other local development organizations has allowed us to capitalize on unprecedented growth up to this point. AAON will continue to support our local communities and team members for many years. We're just getting started." Doug Wichman, Vice President of AAON, Inc., and President of AAON Coil Products.

About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.  

Contact Information
Robyn Aydelott
AAON Corporate Communications Administrator
Phone: (817) 714-1377
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AAON

