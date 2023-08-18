AAON Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's next regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (or $0.32 annually), payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2023.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information

