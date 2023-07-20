AAON Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

News provided by

AAON

20 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

TULSA, Okla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:  AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. EDT to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results.  The results will be released immediately after the market closes on that same day.

The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast.  The dial-in is accessible at 1-877-550-1858 with the conference ID 1754341.  To access the listen-only webcast, please register at AAON Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.   

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://aaon.com/Investors.   

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments.  The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value.  AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry.  For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AAON

