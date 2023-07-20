AAON Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

TULSA, Okla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. EDT to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results. The results will be released immediately after the market closes on that same day.

The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-877-550-1858 with the conference ID 1754341. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at AAON Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call .

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://aaon.com/Investors .

