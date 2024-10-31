AAON Marks Manufacturing Month with Educational Tours and Employee Appreciation Events throughout October

By 2030, manufacturers will need to fill more than 4 million jobs

More than half of those jobs could be left unfilled because of two issues: a skills gap and misperceptions about modern manufacturing

(Research: Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte)

At AAON's Tulsa, Oklahoma location, students and educators from area high schools, colleges, and career-tech schools toured our facilities to learn about the company's industry-leading products, manufacturing processes, safety, and sustainability efforts. The tours were organized and facilitated through AAON's Corporate Citizenship and Learning & Development Departments and included visits to the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center (NAIC) research and development lab and the Exploration Center, a net-zero sustainable building.

AAON's Longview, Texas location was the first stop on the Longview Economic Development Corporation's (LEDCO) Company Leader Big Techs Tour series. Longview business leaders toured industry-leading manufacturing facilities and learned more about facility expansions, and diverse career opportunities.

"Manufacturing Month provides manufacturers with a platform to highlight modern manufacturing. We aim to help community, education, and business leaders discover the wide range of opportunities within the industry and recognize that these opportunities exist right in their communities," said Stephanie Regan, AAON Director of Corporate Citizenship & Communications.

Manufacturing Month is also a special occasion every year dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the hard work and dedication of AAON team members across all our locations. This month was filled with team appreciation events to celebrate and build a sense of unity and pride within our organization.

"I express my heartfelt appreciation to each one of our team members. Their dedication, hard work, and collaboration are the driving force behind our growth and improvements. We have seen remarkable progress across all locations, and it's inspiring to witness the teamwork and commitment to excellence. This continuous improvement is what makes our company stand out! Thank you to all our team members for being an integral part of our journey," said Larry Honel, AAON Executive Director of Global Operations.

ABOUT MANUFACTURING DAY/MONTH

MFG Day was first held in 2012 by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International. The Manufacturing Institute, an education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, now organizes MFG Day. The month-long initiative allows manufacturers to address skills gaps, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing, and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry. More information on MFG Day is available at https://mfgday.com/

ABOUT AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

