AAON REPORTS RECORD SALES & EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

News provided by

AAON

Nov 07, 2024, 16:01 ET

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 4.9% to a record $327.3 million from $312.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was largely driven by the BASX and AAON Coil Products segments, which realized growth of 58.8% and 36.7%, respectively.  Sales at the AAON Oklahoma segment declined year-over-year 7.1%. 

Gross profit margin in the quarter was 34.9%, down from 37.2% in the comparable quarter in 2023.  The contraction in gross margin was a result of lower volumes at the AAON Oklahoma segment and temporary inefficiencies at BASX, partially offset by strong results at the AAON Coil Products segment which benefited from a favorable product mix and an increase in volumes.  

SG&A expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, continue to have elevated depreciation costs from the additional investments in technology we've made, offset by a decrease in professional fees due to the absence of the one-time $7.5 million settlement that occurred in the same period of 2023.  Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $0.63, approximately flat from the adjusted earnings per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. 

Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended 
 September 30,

%

Nine Months Ended 

 September 30,

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

GAAP Measures










Net sales

$    327,252

$    311,970

4.9 %

$    902,917

$    861,880

4.8 %

Gross profit

$    114,158

$    116,109

(1.7) %

$    319,494

$    287,281

11.2 %

Gross profit margin

34.9 %

37.2 %


35.4 %

33.3 %

Operating income

$      65,520

$      64,664

1.3 %

$    179,689

$    163,610

9.8 %

Operating margin

20.0 %

20.7 %


19.9 %

19.0 %

Net income

$      52,625

$      48,078

9.5 %

$    143,869

$    130,574

10.2 %

Earnings per diluted share

$           0.63

$           0.58

8.6 %

$           1.72

$           1.57

9.6 %

Diluted average shares

83,107,077

83,393,054

(0.3) %

83,579,989

83,275,208

0.4 %







Non-GAAP Measures










Non-GAAP adjusted net income1

$      52,625

$      53,188

(1.1) %

$    143,869

$    136,082

5.7 %

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share1

$           0.63

$           0.64

(1.6) %

$           1.72

$           1.63

5.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA1

$      82,863

$      83,710

(1.0) %

$    225,207

$    204,169

10.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin1

25.3 %

26.8 %


24.9 %

23.7 %

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measure.

Backlog

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

$                      647,694

$                      650,005

$                      490,591

At September 30, 2024, we had a backlog of $647.7 million, approximately flat with the backlog at the end of the second quarter.  Compared to a year ago, backlog was up 32.0% from $490.6 million, driven by the BASX and AAON Coil Products segments.  At the end of the quarter, a majority of total backlog consisted of orders of data center equipment that will be produced and delivered in 2025.

Gary Fields, CEO, stated, "The third quarter marked another quarter of strong results.  Net sales for the quarter were a Company record, driven by robust growth at the BASX and AAON Coil Products segments.  Demand at these two segments was largely spurred by the data center market as we continue to opportunistically leverage this high-growth market with our highly-engineered solutions-based product offerings.  At the AAON Oklahoma segment, sales and profitability were in line with our expectations.  Operationally, this segment continued to perform at a high level.  The BASX segment still has some room for margin improvement, which we expect will occur over the next six months as disruptions related to the capacity expansion project, including outsourcing of parts manufacturing, dissipates and its shop reaches optimal efficiency.  Overall, we were pleased with the third quarter results."

Mr. Fields continued, "Bookings in the third quarter performed well, partially fueled by an increase in demand of traditional packaged rooftop units configured with the soon-to-be outdated R-410A refrigerant.  While we also began realizing a pick-up in rooftop units configured with the new R-454B refrigerant, we anticipate a softening in overall rooftop demand in the near-term mainly due to the slower economic backdrop.  At the same time, demand for data center equipment remained strong, a trend we expect will continue."

Mr. Fields proceeded, "Subsequent to the end of the quarter, in October, we received approximately $174.5 million of orders that we expect will mostly be produced and shipped in the first half of 2025.  These orders are associated with a liquid cooling solution for one data center customer and will be produced at our Longview, Texas location.  This year, we have spoken at length about a large pipeline of opportunity in the data center space.  These orders represent a fraction of that pipeline.  The expansion project at the Texas location is on schedule to be complete by the end of this year with production to commence in early 2025.  In addition, we recently entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a new 787,000 square foot facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which will accommodate incremental demand from the data center market over the next several years, at the same time providing more geographic diversification across our manufacturing footprint."

Mr. Fields concluded, "At this point in time, AAON is positioned for growth to accelerate in a transformative way over the next 12 months.  As such, it is a very exciting time at the Company.  However, we are managing the Company in a way to achieve sustainable growth over a much longer period.  As demand for higher quality HVAC equipment and solutions increases, AAON is becoming increasingly more competitive.  Furthermore, the vast build-out of data center capacity in North America is a massive opportunity for the Company.  With our superior innovation and engineering, highly productive operations and world class sales channel, along with an enhanced group of leadership and enterprise resources, AAON is well positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and achieve our long-term growth and sustainability goals."        

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $6.7 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $55.7 millionRebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "During the quarter, we paid down $30.2 million on the revolving credit facility, reducing our leverage ratio to 0.19x.  Capital expenditures in the quarter totaled $38.4 million, bringing our year-to-date investments to $113.7 million.  Within the quarter we completed the expansion project at BASX, and we are on schedule to complete the expansion project at ACP by year-end.  Looking ahead, with a strong balance sheet and many compelling growth opportunities, we will continue to reinvest our operating cash flows into additional production capacity, product innovation and infrastructure to help sustain long-term growth." 

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:15 P.M. EDT to discuss the third quarter 2024 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast.  The dial-in is accessible at 1-800-836-8184.  To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://app.webinar.net/3dOzZ17jPB6. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.aaon.com.

About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended 
 September 30,

Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Net sales

$                 327,252

$                 311,970

$            902,917

$            861,880

Cost of sales

213,094

195,861

583,423

574,599

Gross profit

114,158

116,109

319,494

287,281

Selling, general and administrative expenses

48,637

51,470

139,820

123,684

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

1

(25)

(15)

(13)

Income from operations

65,520

64,664

179,689

163,610

Interest expense, net

(1,091)

(1,266)

(1,697)

(3,959)

Other income, net

81

93

333

370

Income before taxes

64,510

63,491

178,325

160,021

Income tax provision

11,885

15,413

34,456

29,447

Net income

$                   52,625

$                   48,078

$            143,869

$            130,574

Earnings per share:






Basic

$                       0.65

$                       0.59

$                  1.77

$                  1.61

Diluted

$                       0.63

$                       0.58

$                  1.72

$                  1.57

Cash dividends declared per common share:

$                       0.08

$                       0.08

$                  0.24

$                  0.24

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

81,089,476

81,418,800

81,448,413

81,140,473

Diluted

83,107,077

83,393,054

83,579,989

83,275,208

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                             15

$                             287

Restricted cash

6,650

8,736

Accounts receivable, net

143,806

138,108

Income tax receivable

1,125

Inventories, net

177,731

213,532

Contract assets

95,120

45,194

Prepaid expenses and other

3,389

3,097

Total current assets

427,836

408,954




Property, plant and equipment, net

427,652

369,947

Intangible assets, net and goodwill

158,838

149,945

Right of use assets

15,505

11,774

Other long-term assets

794

816

Total assets

$                1,030,625

$                     941,436




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                      27,199

$                        27,484

Accrued liabilities

96,243

85,508

Contract liabilities

16,391

13,757

Total current liabilities

139,833

126,749




Revolving credit facility, long-term

55,677

38,328

Deferred tax liabilities

1,658

12,134

Other long-term liabilities

20,527

16,807

New market tax credit obligation

16,074

12,194

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued


Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,246,902 and
81,508,381 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively

325

326

Additional paid-in capital

59,398

122,063

Retained earnings

737,133

612,835

Total stockholders' equity

796,856

735,224

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                1,030,625

$                     941,436

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,

2024

2023

Operating Activities

(in thousands)

Net income

$                 143,869

$                 130,574

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

45,185

33,439

Amortization of debt issuance costs

111

57

Amortization of right of use assets

133

166

Provision for (recoveries of) credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments

815

(92)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs

1,848

2,979

Share-based compensation

12,814

12,102

Gain on disposition of assets

(15)

(13)

Foreign currency transaction loss

10

Interest income on note receivable

(14)

(15)

Deferred income taxes

(4,112)

(3,917)

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(6,513)

(32,040)

Income taxes

(2,295)

(12,472)

Inventories

33,953

(18,547)

Contract assets

(49,926)

(10,155)

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(304)

(896)

Accounts payable

1,733

(15,631)

Contract liabilities

2,634

(1,848)

Extended warranties

1,249

2,049

Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

10,512

21,405

Net cash provided by operating activities

191,687

107,145

Investing Activities


Capital expenditures

(99,371)

(82,900)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

21

129

Software development expenditures

(14,436)

Principal payments from note receivable

38

39

Net cash used in investing activities

(113,748)

(82,732)

Financing Activities


Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs

4,186

6,061

Payment related to financing costs

(417)

(398)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

410,503

444,072

Payments under revolving credit facility

(393,154)

(436,656)

Stock options exercised

25,645

25,251

Repurchase of stock

(100,034)

(25,009)

Employee taxes paid by withholding shares

(7,455)

(1,202)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(19,571)

(19,946)

Net cash used in financing activities

(80,297)

(7,827)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,358)

16,586

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

9,023

5,949

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                     6,665

$                   22,535

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any one-time events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended 
 September 30,

Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands)

Net income, a GAAP measure

$                   52,625

$                   48,078

$          143,869

$          130,574

Litigation settlement


7,500


7,500

Profit sharing effect


(750)


(750)

Tax effect


(1,640)


(1,242)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$                   52,625

$                   53,188

$          143,869

$          136,082

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share

$                       0.63

$                       0.64

$                1.72

$                1.63

EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The Company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended 
 September 30,

Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands)

Net income, a GAAP measure

$               52,625

$               48,078

$       143,869

$       130,574

Depreciation and amortization

17,262

12,203

45,185

33,439

Interest expense, net

1,091

1,266

1,697

3,959

Income tax expense

11,885

15,413

34,456

29,447

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$               82,863

$               76,960

$       225,207

$       197,419

Litigation settlement


7,500


7,500

Profit sharing effect1


(750)


(750)

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$               82,863

$               83,710

$       225,207

$       204,169

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.3 %

26.8 %

24.9 %

23.7 %

1Profit sharing effect of litigation settlement in the respective period.

SOURCE AAON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AAON To Present At Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference On November 12-13, 2024

AAON To Present At Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference On November 12-13, 2024

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, announced today that Gary...
AAON Marks Manufacturing Month with Educational Tours and Employee Appreciation Events throughout October

AAON Marks Manufacturing Month with Educational Tours and Employee Appreciation Events throughout October

In celebration of National Manufacturing Month throughout October, AAON was proud to open its doors to more than 250 students, educators, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics