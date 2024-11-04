AAON To Present At Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference On November 12-13, 2024

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, announced today that Gary Fields, CEO, and Matt Tobolski, President and COO, will participate in the Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, and Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Management is scheduled to give a 30-minute presentation as well as host in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Baird conference representative.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: [email protected]

