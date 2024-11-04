AAON To Present At Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference On November 12-13, 2024

News provided by

AAON

Nov 04, 2024, 07:00 ET

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:  AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, announced today that Gary Fields, CEO, and Matt Tobolski, President and COO, will participate in the Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, and Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Management is scheduled to give a 30-minute presentation as well as host in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the event.  Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Baird conference representative.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments.  The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value.  AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry.  For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AAON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AAON Marks Manufacturing Month with Educational Tours and Employee Appreciation Events throughout October

AAON Marks Manufacturing Month with Educational Tours and Employee Appreciation Events throughout October

In celebration of National Manufacturing Month throughout October, AAON was proud to open its doors to more than 250 students, educators, and...
AAON Awarded Liquid Cooling Data Center Orders Totaling Approximately $174.5 Million

AAON Awarded Liquid Cooling Data Center Orders Totaling Approximately $174.5 Million

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (including its affiliates, "AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics