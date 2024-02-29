AAON To Present At Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leading producer of premium HVAC solutions, announced today that Gary Fields, CEO, Matt Tobolski, President and COO, and Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference.

They will speak at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The live webcast will be accessible on the AAON website at https://investors.aaon.com/events . An archive of the webcast will also be available on the website following the event.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

