AAON To Present At Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference

29 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET
TULSA, Okla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leading producer of premium HVAC solutions, announced today that Gary Fields, CEO, Matt Tobolski, President and COO, and Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference.
They will speak at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The live webcast will be accessible on the AAON website at https://investors.aaon.com/events. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the website following the event.
About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE AAON
