AAON to Present at Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 22, 2023

TULSA, Okla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announced today that Gary Fields, President and CEO, Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, and Matt Tobolski, President and Co-Founder of BASX Solutions, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference at 11:30 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://www.aaon.com/Investors. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.
Management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Sidoti conference representative.
About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]
