AAON to Present at Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 22, 2023

TULSA, Okla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announced today that Gary Fields, President and CEO, Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, and Matt Tobolski, President and Co-Founder of BASX Solutions, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference at 11:30 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://www.aaon.com/Investors. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

Management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Sidoti conference representative.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

