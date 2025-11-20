AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting Showcases Cutting-Edge Orthopaedic Advances and Patient Care Solutions

New Orleans Event Features Expanded Access to Instructional Courses, AI Innovations, and Immersive Learning Experiences

ROSEMONT, Ill. , Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) invites orthopaedic surgeons, researchers, and allied health professionals from around the world to the AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting, March 2–6 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The event is the world's largest gathering of musculoskeletal health specialists, offering the latest in orthopaedic research, hands-on education, and practical solutions to improve patient outcomes.

New for 2026, Instructional Course Lectures (ICLs) are included with base registration, ensuring every attendee—regardless of practice type, setting, or budget—can access the most trusted orthopaedic education worldwide. Participants will gain actionable insights to advance their clinical practice, improve patient care, and stay at the forefront of musculoskeletal medicine.

Connect, Learn, and Innovate

Attendees will connect with global orthopaedic leaders, analyze complex cases, and engage in interactive sessions and live demonstrations featuring advances in robotic-assisted surgery, cutting-edge procedures across all subspecialties, and collaborative research.

Trending Topics and Select Must-See Sessions

AAOS and FDA Town Hall : Explore how artificial intelligence, digital health, and device innovation are transforming orthopaedic surgery and patient outcomes.

: Explore how artificial intelligence, digital health, and device innovation are transforming orthopaedic surgery and patient outcomes. OrthoDome ® : High-definition surgical case videos featuring field leaders, providing immersive learning experiences for surgeons and allied health professionals.

: High-definition surgical case videos featuring field leaders, providing immersive learning experiences for surgeons and allied health professionals. Collaborative Symposium : Evidence-based updates on novel orthobiologic therapies, presented in partnership with the Biologics Association, as well as immersive panel discussions led by orthopaedic industry giants.

: Evidence-based updates on novel orthobiologic therapies, presented in partnership with the Biologics Association, as well as immersive panel discussions led by orthopaedic industry giants. OrthoPitch : A technology pitch competition spotlighting the next wave of innovation in orthopaedics.

: A technology pitch competition spotlighting the next wave of innovation in orthopaedics. Industry Investment Session: Insights into emerging trends, funding opportunities, and the evolving landscape of orthopaedic innovation.

Event Details

When: March 2–6, 2026

Where: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Media Access and Registration

The AAOS Annual Meeting is open to medical professionals only. Media seeking credentials should visit the AAOS Newsroom or email [email protected]. For registration and attendee information, visit AAOS.org/Annual

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

