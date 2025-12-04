American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Releases Inaugural Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry Annual Report

New data resource helps transform sarcoma care through real-world evidence and clinical insights

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry (MsTR) has released its inaugural Annual Report, marking the first comprehensive national analysis of real-world, physician-entered clinical data in musculoskeletal oncology. The 2025 report captures 1,189 procedures submitted between 2016 and 2025 across nine participating institutions, reflecting a 67% growth in the dataset and an ongoing rise in data submissions year over year.

To view the full MsTR 2025 Annual Report, click here.

"This inaugural MsTR Annual Report marks a pivotal moment for musculoskeletal oncology," said Benjamin J. Miller, MD, MS, FAAOS, chair of the MsTR Steering Committee. "For the first time, we are able to visualize high-quality, provider-entered data at a national level; information that will help clarify treatment patterns, identify gaps, and ultimately elevate the standard of care for patients facing complex bone and soft-tissue tumors."

Advancing Sarcoma Care Through Real-World, Physician-Entered Data

The MsTR Annual Report provides an in-depth look at patient characteristics, tumor pathology, treatment patterns, device use, and outcomes within bone and soft-tissue sarcoma care. By offering standardized clinical information across multiple institutions, the report helps orthopaedic surgeons, researchers, and health systems better understand variations in practice, monitor device performance, and identify opportunities to strengthen musculoskeletal oncology care.

Key Findings From the 2025 Analysis

Patient demographics and care patterns

The most frequently represented age groups were 60–69 and 70–79.

Limb salvage remained the predominant surgical approach, occurring in 91.1% of cases.

Tumor characteristics

Soft-tissue sarcomas were more frequently reported than bone sarcomas.

Tumors were most commonly classified as grade G3.

Treatment pathways

68.9% of biopsies were performed at the treating institution, while nearly one-third occurred at referring institutions — suggesting opportunities to streamline patient pathways and improve care coordination.

Device data and manufacturer reporting

Enhanced analytic methods allowed for stronger capture of implant-related information. This information can enable researchers to evaluate treatment effectiveness, assess device safety, and support quality improvement efforts. It also helps in tailoring patient care plans based on specific needs, contributes to innovations in implants through trend analysis, and improves patient education about surgical devices.

Patient outcomes

Nearly 80% of patients were discharged home or to a home-health organization following surgery.

Strengthening the Future of Musculoskeletal Oncology

In collaboration with the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society (MSTS), the MsTR is designed to support quality improvement, clinical innovation, and evidence-based decision-making by providing reliable, standardized data on sarcoma care nationwide. As participation grows, the registry will continue to expand insight into treatment variation, device performance, and real-world outcomes, ultimately helping the orthopaedic oncology community deliver safer, more effective care for patients with complex bone and soft-tissue tumors.

For slides with figures and data tables as featured in the report, email [email protected]. Patient education resources about sarcoma symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options, are available at OrthoInfo.org.

