AAOS Earns Fourth Consecutive Top Workplace Award from Chicago Tribune

The award is the third of 2023 to recognize the AAOS' commitment to fostering an excellent workplace.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) has once again been named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune. This year marks the fourth consecutive year the AAOS has received this accolade. Based on employee feedback gathered by a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC, the award criteria monitor year-over-year anonymous employee feedback.

Employees are surveyed on 15 drivers of engaged company cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including employee engagement, communication, innovation, efficiency, retention and more.

"We are honored to receive these workplace awards as they underscore the rewarding, inclusive and compassionate work environment we have worked hard to create," AAOS Chief Executive Officer Thomas E. Arend, Jr., JD., CAE said. "It is a privilege to be a part of this dedicated team who shows an unwavering commitment to excellence in making AAOS the best place to work."

AAOS remains committed to the goal of maintaining an efficient, nimble, and fiscally disciplined organization that promotes an employee culture of teamwork, empowerment, accountability, and a mindset of growth. The AAOS is continually working on new initiatives aimed at achieving this goal and increasing employee satisfaction and retention along the way. These initiatives include engagement surveys and employee resource groups, a staff ambassador program, continued staff outings and special events and more.

The 2023 Chicago Tribune award accompanies two additional workplace awards given to AAOS in 2023, including the Best and Brightest® Companies to Work for Award, both national and regional, by the National Association for Business Resources.

A full list of Chicago Tribune Top Workplace winners is available here.

A Top Workplace and Place to Belong

AAOS values the contributions of its people, who truly make the company a great place to work. The AAOS is continually looking for new talent to join a team of hard-working, innovative, friendly, and fun individuals who care deeply about their work, our members and each other. To learn more about how to join Team AAOS, visit the AAOS Careers Page.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com.

