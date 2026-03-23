AAOS Honors Excellence in Orthopaedics with 2026 Impact, Humanitarian, and William W. Tipton, Jr., MD Leadership Awards

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 awards honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in orthopaedics. The Impact Award, Humanitarian Award, and William W. Tipton, Jr., MD, Leadership Award recognizes individuals whose work has advanced musculoskeletal care, strengthened the profession and improved the lives of patients worldwide.

"AAOS is honored to recognize the impact of these three distinguished members of our profession," said AAOS President Wilford K. Gibson, MD, FAAOS. "This year's recipients have chosen to not only practice orthopaedics, but to dedicate themselves to affecting change within the specialty, among the people who practice it, and the patients they serve. Their efforts and dedication should be an example to us all."

AAOS Impact Award Recipient

Erica D. Taylor, MD, MBA, FAAOS, a board-certified orthopaedic hand surgeon at Duke Health, was awarded the 2026 AAOS Impact Award for her leadership in expanding access to orthopaedic care and strengthening pathways into the profession across the United States. A nationally recognized clinical and systems leader, Dr. Taylor committed to a career in orthopaedic surgery at age 15, inspired by her mother, a lifelong educator, and her father, NFL Hall of Famer Charley Taylor.

At Duke Health, Dr. Taylor serves as vice president of health equity and vice chair of culture, engagement and impact within the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, leading strategy at the intersection of quality, clinical operations and access to care. She also serves on the faculty at Duke's Fuqua School of Business, teaching organizational dynamics and the delivery of high-quality care across diverse communities. She is the founder of a national leadership consortium that equips clinicians and health care leaders with practical tools to strengthen the orthopaedic workforce and improve care delivery.

Over the years, she has mentored hundreds of students, residents and early-career surgeons and has partnered with institutions nationwide to develop scalable strategies that advance the field. Her work has also influenced how orthopaedic leaders and medtech partners collaborate, strengthening alignment between innovation, clinical practice and patient care. Through her leadership, mentorship and systems-based approach, Dr. Taylor is helping build the next generation of orthopaedic surgeons, improve care delivery and prepare the field for the future.

According to Micah K. Sinclair, MD, FAAOS, a pediatric orthopaedic hand surgeon at Shriners Children's Northern California, "I have observed Dr. Taylor in a variety of different leadership roles, both in her hospital institution and in national organizations, always delivering a clear message of inclusion. Dr. Taylor thinks outside of the box and continually works to educate herself and those around her, fostering competence and inclusivity in the delivery of compassionate and humanistic care."

AAOS Humanitarian Award Recipient

Gregory M. Mundis Jr., MD, FAAOS, received the AAOS 2026 Humanitarian Award for his outstanding musculoskeletal-related humanitarian work in the United States and abroad. He is a professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Scripps Clinic in San Diego, Calif., president of the San Diego Spine Foundation, director of the San Diego Spine Fellowship, and a board member of Global Spine Outreach.

Raised in a missionary family and inspired by early experiences abroad, Dr. Mundis has dedicated his career to providing life-saving spine deformity care for children who would otherwise have no access. He has led medical mission programs in Mexico, South America, Eastern Europe, and Africa, establishing sustainable sites, hosting deformity symposia, and training surgeons to continue these efforts. Working closely with local surgeons, hospital partners, and his own GSO team, he emphasizes collaboration and mentorship as keys to lasting impact.

Committed to inspiring the next generation, Dr. Mundis offers clinical fellows in his program the opportunity to participate in at least one medical mission trip during training, ensuring that his humanitarian work creates a legacy of service and leadership.

According to Behrooz A. Akbarnia, MD, FAAOS, clinical professor at University of California, San Diego, "Dr. Mundis leads with poise, joy, energy, and a spirit of selflessness that is truly contagious. I have had the privilege of watching him grow into an extraordinary surgeon and leader, and I am better for having been part of that journey. Dr. Mundis is a living example of what it means to be a true humanitarian."

William W. Tipton, Jr., MD, Leadership Award

Kristy L. Weber, MD, FAAOS, has been awarded the 2026 William W. Tipton, Jr., MD, Leadership Award, becoming the first woman to receive the honor. The Tipton Leadership Award honors AAOS Active Fellows or Candidate Members who demonstrate outstanding leadership benefiting the orthopaedic community, patients, and the American public.

A nationally and internationally recognized leader, Dr. Weber served as the first woman president of the AAOS Board of Directors in 2019 and has held leadership roles with the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society, Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society, and the International Orthopaedic Diversity Alliance. During her AAOS presidency, she advanced governance reform, strengthened organizational structure, and helped launch a new strategic plan. She also built and led high-performing, multidisciplinary sarcoma programs at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pennsylvania, earning national recognition for clinical excellence and research, including the Kappa Delta Award.

Beyond orthopaedics, Dr. Weber recently pursued climate and environmental initiatives in medicine, and she continues to champion diversity and mentorship as president of the Perry Initiative Board of Directors. Her work has been recognized with awards for professionalism and advancement of women in medicine, underscoring her lasting impact on the field.

According to AAOS Second Vice President Elizabeth G. Matzkin, MD, FAAOS, "Throughout her career, Dr. Weber has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the field of orthopaedic surgery for patients, colleagues, and future generations of leaders. Her leadership is not defined by rhetoric but by meaningful action. She has devoted countless hours in service roles and leadership positions, consistently working to strengthen the culture of orthopaedics and to expand opportunity for women and underrepresented minorities. With Dr. Weber, there are no empty words or promises — only sustained impact."

To learn more about the 2026 AAOS Award recipients or to schedule an interview, email [email protected]. Read more about the AAOS Member Recognition Awards criteria here.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

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SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons