Brian Moore named Chief Education and Product Officer at AAOS

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has named Brian Moore chief education and product officer. In this role, Moore will lead AAOS' education portfolio, guiding strategy, development, delivery and financial stewardship across AAOS' learning, publishing and knowledge offerings.

Drawing on more than 25 years with AAOS, Moore will oversee efforts to strengthen the organization's leadership in orthopaedic education while advancing a sustainable, forward-looking portfolio that responds to evolving learner expectations, market dynamics and practice needs.

"Brian brings a thoughtful, strategic approach to orthopaedic education at a pivotal time for the profession," said Tom Arend, chief executive officer, AAOS. "His commitment to innovation, collaboration and member-focused solutions will help ensure AAOS continues to deliver high-quality, relevant education and products that support surgeons in a rapidly changing healthcare environment."

Moore has a strong track record of leading collaborative teams and advancing education strategies centered on relevance, accessibility and impact. In his expanded role, he will oversee product development, education technology strategy and content innovation across the AAOS portfolio. His appointment reflects AAOS' commitment to aligning education, product and technology strategy to better serve members throughout their careers.

"What excites me most about stepping into this role is the team," said Moore. "AAOS has a strong, dedicated group of individuals who care deeply about our work, collaborate exceptionally well and bring real creativity and ingenuity to the challenges ahead. Orthopaedic education is at an inflection point, and AAOS has the credibility, volunteer leadership and reach to lead in this moment."

Moore emphasized the importance of aligning with member needs and changes across the profession.

"Our focus remains on supporting AAOS' goal of being the professional home for members throughout their careers," he said. "That means continuing to evolve how we deliver education, reducing barriers to learning and responding more quickly to member feedback. Surgeons are navigating rapid change, from reimbursement pressures to the growing role of AI in clinical workflows, and our offerings must reflect what is truly impacting their practices."

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

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SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons