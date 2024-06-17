AAOS Launches New Annual Meeting Website Ahead of November Registration

Site provides attendees and exhibitors with an immersive opportunity to plan, network and engage

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) unveiled a refreshed Annual Meeting website to serve as an online hub for the world's largest meeting of orthopaedic surgeons, researchers, allied health professionals and industry leaders, taking place in San Diego March 10-14, 2025. The comprehensive new site provides a better way for the musculoskeletal health community to plan their experience of premier education, innovation and collaboration in person, under one roof, unlike any other educational event.

To explore the site, visit www.aaos.org/annual.

"The excitement is contagious as we continue planning for AAOS 2025 and beyond, we are launching a series of strategic initiatives aimed at engaging Annual Meeting attendees and enhancing overall event satisfaction and value," said AAOS Annual Meeting Committee Chair Matthew T. Provencher, MD, CAPT MC USNR, MBA, FAAOS. "The website is another example of how we are modernizing our meeting in direct response to feedback from meeting attendees. With careful consideration of on-site meeting needs and in-person educational preferences, the AAOS Annual Meeting in San Diego is all about the experience – giving orthopaedic surgeons and musculoskeletal care teams the tangible information, education and hands-on experience they need to provide the highest quality care to their patients."

By moving from the old site navigation to this new digital interface and experience, AAOS demonstrates a move towards what's possible — for the Academy, for educator preparation, surgeon attendees, and each allied health attendee and industry representative in the U.S and around the world. The new website is designed with enhanced visual elements that capture the vibrant, dynamic experience of the AAOS Annual Meeting, offering visitors an immersive preview of what to expect in person.

"Year after year, AAOS Annual Meeting attendees cite the world-class educational content and connections with colleagues as their top reasons to attend the meeting," said Dr. Provencher. "From housing and travel information to personalized planning features, attendees can leverage the AAOS Annual Meeting website to navigate the event's extensive offerings more efficiently, ensuring they gain the most value from their participation."

Registration for the AAOS Annual Meeting in San Diego opens November 2024. For exhibitor opportunities, click here, or revisit highlights and cutting-edge research presentations from the AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting in San Francisco here.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.



