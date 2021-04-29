AAOS Pledges $100,000 to AOSSM to Support Evidence-Based Orthopaedic Research and Education Programs

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) are proud to announce a major partnership centered on AOSSM's upcoming historic 50th Anniversary Research Initiative. Through the partnership, AAOS has pledged $100,000 to support the first-of-its-kind multicenter sports medicine research being led by AOSSM incoming President Kurt Spindler, MD, FAAOS.

Inspired by the long-term success of research projects such as the Multicenter Orthopaedic Outcomes Network (MOON) and the Multicenter ACL Revision Study (MARS), AOSSM's 50th Anniversary Research Initiative will develop, establish and promote a new multi-collaborative study on a topic area selected by stakeholders from AOSSM, AAOS and others from sports medicine, orthopaedic surgery and allied organizations. Dr. Spindler will conduct a Research Workshop in late 2021 to evaluate high-priority research gaps and establish the parameters for the initiative. AAOS as an invested partner in the program will be an active participant in this workshop.

High-quality, evidence-based research is a central theme, and key pillar, for both organizations. AOSSM recently announced the overwhelming success of its Million Dollar Drive campaign which raised $2.25 million in contributions from members and supporters of the orthopaedic community. A significant portion of these funds has been earmarked to directly sponsor educational programs and research projects, including this special project honoring AOSSM's 50th anniversary.

"We are so proud to lead this initiative, made possible by the incredible passion and dedication of the entire orthopaedic community," said current AOSSM President Michael G. Ciccotti, MD, FAAOS. "We thank AOSSM members and supporters of our Million Dollar Drive campaign and AAOS for this extraordinary partnership opportunity. The outcomes of this research initiative will benefit the art and science of orthopaedic medicine for generations."

Building on the Spirit of Partnership

"AAOS is thrilled to align with AOSSM on this historic endeavor," said AAOS President Daniel K. Guy, MD, FAAOS. "As the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists who see patients that need treatment for bone and joint conditions or injuries, the Academy seeks to serve the orthopaedic profession to provide the highest quality of musculoskeletal care. By collaborating with our colleagues from AOSSM in all phases and aspects of this initiative, we move further towards this goal of helping to restore our patients' mobility and quality of life. Together, we are focused on improving the future of orthopaedic care."

AAOS President Daniel K. Guy, MD, FAAOS, and AAOS Chief Executive Officer Thomas E. Arend Jr., CAE will be recognized by Dr. Ciccotti during his presidential address at the AOSSM-AANA Combined 2021 Annual Meeting in Nashville July 7-11, 2021. This in-person event officially kicks off the AOSSM's 50th Anniversary celebration which will culminate at the AOSSM Annual Meeting at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo. in July 2022. For more information, visit sportsmed.org.

About AOSSM

The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) is the premier global organization representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons and other professionals who provide comprehensive health services for the care of athletes and active people of all ages and levels. We cultivate evidence-based knowledge, provide extensive educational programming, and promote emerging research that advances the science and practice of sports medicine. AOSSM is also a founding partner of the STOP Sports Injuries campaign to prevent overuse and traumatic injuries in kids.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

