AAOS Recognized as 2023 "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" Third Consecutive Year

The National Association for Business Resources honors organizations that score exceptionally in over ten key categories

ROSEMONT, Ill. , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has been recognized for its business acumen and human resource practices by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) for a third consecutive year. The "Best and Brightest® Companies to Work For" awards, both in Chicago and the nation, are bestowed on organizations that achieve top scores in key categories.

Organizations that are honored with these awards are evaluated by an independent research firm on measures related to compensation; benefits and employee solutions; creative wellness and wellbeing solutions; employee enrichment; engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment and selection; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-life blend; community initiatives and corporate responsibility; and leadership, strategy and company performance.

"Companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said NABR President and CEO Jennifer Kluge.

The judges at the NABR are not the only ones that think AAOS is a top workplace. AAOS staff express their opinions on what makes AAOS the best and brightest:

"AAOS creates an environment where employees are given the freedom to take calculated risks, learn from the results and continue to grow and thrive," said Project Management Office Director Lane Compton .

. "It's the coworkers! We have a diverse team of employees who are brilliant at what they do and everyone truly lives by the TEAM values of Teamwork, Empowerment, Accountability and a Mindset of Growth. AAOS members respect and appreciate staff expertise and enjoy collaborating with staff across various programs and strategic focus areas," said Senior Director of Health Policy Shreyasi Deb.

"When it comes to professional development, AAOS walks the talk. The organization recognizes the importance of employees' professional development from cutting-edge conferences to the tuition reimbursement, I feel empowered to take advantage of the many continuing education opportunities presented at AAOS," said IT Security Engineer Jenna Dunevant , CISSP, M.S.

To view the full list of 2023 Best and Brightest Winners, click here. Visit the AAOS Careers Page to see current open positions and more staff testimonials.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a powerful community of the Nation's elite leaders who share ideas, leading practices and have proven they are employers of choice. This program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that led to increased productivity and financial performance. There are numerous regional programs throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, Pacific Northwest and nationally.

