AAOS Recognizes Excellence in Musculoskeletal Healthcare Journalism with 2024 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Awards

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced the recipients of the 2024 MORE Awards. Presented annually to U.S.-based journalists, the MORE Awards acknowledge accurate reporting of musculoskeletal health news topics and celebrate the role media play in accurately educating and informing patients about musculoskeletal health issues, innovative bone and joint treatments, preventative care and patient recovery.

"Musculoskeletal conditions are the number one cause of adult disability, and the AAOS MORE Award recipients are journalists who deliver accurate news and information to help educate and serve this population," said AAOS Communications Committee Chair Jason L. Koh, MD, MBA, FAAOS.

Entries were judged by a panel of orthopaedic surgeons and evaluated for overall quality and medical accuracy. The winners of the 2024 awards include health and medical writers, photographers and freelance reporters from print, broadcast and online media outlets. From endearing patient stories to perspectives on orthopaedic innovations and treatment options, the award recipients covered an array of bone and joint-health topics.

The 2024 MORE Award winners by category are:

Newspaper/Magazine Feature

Broadcast and Multimedia Feature

Sloane Wick , WSAW-TV ( Wausau, Wisc .)

"Ice-related falls and how you can prevent them this winter"

Online Journalism

