AAOS releases new trends and outcomes reports from the American Joint Replacement Registry and the Shoulder & Elbow Registry

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Registry Program is pleased to announce the availability of two new clinical data reports – the American Joint Replacement Registry Program (AJRR) 2020 Annual Report Supplement and the Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER) 2020 Annual Report. The reports, which were released during the AAOS 2021 Annual Meeting in San Diego, offer actionable information to guide physicians and patient decision making to improve care.

"There's great momentum across the AAOS family of registries," said William J. Maloney, MD, FAAOS, chair of the AAOS Registry Oversight Committee. "The number of anatomical areas and procedures covered continues to grow and the data being submitted by participating sites is paving the way for improved orthopaedic outcomes in the United States. We are pleased to publish these clinical insights from the AJRR and the SER and look forward to seeing continued growth and increasingly impactful analyses in the years ahead."

AJRR 2020 Annual Report Supplement

Data presented in the 2020 AJRR Annual Report Supplement were submitted to the AJRR by 1,110 institutions through June 2020, covering procedures from 2012 to 2019. For the second consecutive year, the supplement includes reporting of device-specific cumulative percent revision estimates, drawn from the registry's unique linkage with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) claims data. In addition, analyses in the 2020 supplement were expanded to include many more devices than the 2019. This year's analysis also examines cumulative, all-cause revision at target timepoints with further stratification of devices based on fixation and bearing descriptions.

This report found all hip device constructs included in analysis had a cumulative percent revision of less than 2.7% at one year and less than 4.6% at final follow-up for each respective device. Knee device constructs included in analysis were found to have less than 2.5% cumulative percent revision at three years and less than 3.7% at final follow-up for each respective device

To read and download the 2020 AJRR Annual Report Supplement, visit the AAOS' website.

Shoulder & Elbow Registry Second Annual Report

The SER includes representatives from the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES), the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH). The SER collects shoulder and elbow procedural data in the United States to establish survivor curves, track revisions, and support orthopaedic care and best practices. The program's latest annual report represents submitted shoulder and elbow procedures dating from 2015 through 2020.

"The AAOS Shoulder and Elbow Registry is one of the most important endeavors being undertaken in shoulder and elbow surgery," said SER Steering Committee member Stephane F. Brockmeier, MD, FAAOS. "This data will drive future clinical care, answer critical questions and contribute to research in the field, and dramatically enhance our ability to provide optimal outcomes for our patients. As can be seen in the 2020 SER Annual Report, the Registry data continues to accumulate at a rapid pace, and new procedures are added for study each year."

To date, there are more than 112 SER participating facilities including hospitals, private practices, and ambulatory surgical centers spanning 35 states across the United States. To read and download the complete 2020 SER Annual Report, visit the AAOS' website.

# # #

AAOS Registry Program

The AAOS Registry Program's mission is to improve orthopaedic care through the collection, analysis, and reporting of actionable data. The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Academy's hip and knee replacement registry, is the cornerstone of the AAOS's Registry Program, and the world's largest national registry of hip and knee joint replacement data by annual procedural count, with more than 2.4 million procedures contained within its database. Additional registries include the Fracture & Trauma Registry, the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry (MsTR), the Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER), and the American Spine Registry (ASR), a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the AAOS.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Related Links

https://www.aaos.org/

