A$AP Ferg Steps Out of Line with Revlon's Newest Campaign

A$AP Ferg's unapologetic spirit made him the perfect artist to collaborate with as he embodies the brand's DNA and Live Boldly values. He's forging an unconventional path – once an aspiring artist and fashion designer – to become a prominent hip hop artist, and empowers his audience to embrace their individualism.

The powerful three minute film features Mette Towley dancing in an eye-catching look of So Fierce Vinyl Liner and Mascara, and engaging with a bold, trailblazing cast that isn't afraid to step out of line. Each performer harnesses their unique talents in the film, punctuated by an appearance from A$AP Ferg.

The optimistic and emboldening anthem that redefines beauty and celebrates inclusivity also features:

Dancer and model Alton Mason – a Jamaican-Ghanaian dancer who was scouted on Instagram and has been making waves with designers and runways around the world.

Fashion model and stylist Dara Allen – a notable figure in trans beauty who has appeared in countless fashion campaigns, editorials and runways.

Skateboarder, entrepreneur and restaurateur Tyshawn Jones – the Thrasher 2019 Skater of the Year known for his inventive skate tricks

Skateboarder Beatrice Domond – currently the first and only female to be sponsored by a major skate brand.

Skateboarder and actor Emmanuel Henry Barco – a rising skate talent who appeared in the 2018 film, Skate Kitchen.

Singer-songwriter Ama Lou – a young British talent using her voice to raise awareness about cultural issues. Her independently released 'DDD' EP (March 2018) received critical media acclaim.

"'Step Out of Line' encourages women to hold nothing back and take a stance for what they believe in –and realize their potential with confidence, strength and optimism," said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President, "Revlon continues to champion bold and fearless talent who represent the world around us. Through their beauty, determination and attitude, they reflect what it means to live boldly."

"I love any opportunity to celebrate women which is exactly what I get to do with Revlon's "Step Out of Line" campaign," says A$AP Ferg. "We share a vision, I'm not afraid to live boldly and Revlon encourages women to do the same."

Step Out of Line is an obvious and eye-catching extension of Revlon's broader Live Boldly platform. Live Boldly continues Revlon's heritage of innovation as well as its support of fierce, confident women, encouraging them to set the intention for the future in a powerful way. On a deeper level, it speaks to the cultural shift, where being unapologetic, embracing one's power, and being comfortable enough to reveal one's true self is of the highest value.

A$AP Ferg and Mette Towley debuted the film to a live audience at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, NY on Tuesday, June 25th.

To watch the full Step Out of Line video, visit YouTube.com/Revlon. To learn more about So Fierce Vinyl Liner and Mascara, visit at Revlon.com.

"Wam" is performed by A$AP Ferg featuring MadeinTYO. A$AP Ferg appears courtesy of A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records. By Arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment. "Wam" is available for download beginning July 15 at: https://smarturl.it/xWam?iqID=r.

About Revlon:

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

