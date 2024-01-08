REVLON INTRODUCES MADELYN CLINE AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Revlon

08 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

Actress Announces First Beauty Partnership with Iconic Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Madelyn Cline has been named the newest Revlon Global Brand Ambassador, joining the ranks of Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as the latest face of the beauty brand.

The 26-year-old is best known for her roles as 'Sarah Cameron' on Netflix's hit series "Outer Banks" and as 'Whiskey' in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and has made her mark in an array of high profile, cult, and popular projects over the last four years. She has a social media reach of 25 million across platforms, and has become a style icon on the red carpet and a go-to for her beauty and skincare routines.

"I love makeup and it's been a dream of mine to partner with a brand as iconic as Revlon. I couldn't be more excited to join the ranks of Ashley Graham, Megan Thee Stallion, and all of the amazing Global Brand Ambassadors who came before them," said Madelyn. "Makeup is a tool I use to feel more creative and confident, whether I'm on set, the red carpet, and just every day – and with this partnership, I'm thrilled to be able to inspire other women to live boldly and feel empowered."

"At Revlon, we strive to create a more liberated beauty that embodies independence, confidence, and inspiration," said Martine Williamson, Chief Marketing Officer at Revlon. "Whether it's through her on-screen roles or in her everyday life, Madelyn personifies our mission of living boldly in everything she does. Her confidence and focus on self-love make her an incredible role model for young adults. With a natural affinity for beauty, Madelyn is the perfect fit for a Revlon Global Ambassador, and we're overjoyed to welcome her to our family."

As a Global Brand Ambassador, Madelyn will be the face of the Revlon brand and products, and featured across the full marketing mix including on in-store displays, at retailer events, and in global campaigns.

About Revlon:
An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator, and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high-quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and Illuminance. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the U.S.*. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail care. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best.

PRESS CONTACT:
HUNTER
[email protected]

*REVLON calculation based in part on data reported by NIQ through its ScanTrack Service for the Women's Permanent Hair Color category for the 52 weeks ending 05/13/23, for the Total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the Revlon custom product hierarchy. Copyright © 2023 Nielsen Consumer LLC.

SOURCE Revlon

