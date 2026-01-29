AAPA Statement on Department of Education's Proposed Rule on Federal Student Loans

ED's interpretation conflicts with law and will decimate healthcare workforce

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) President and Chair of the Board, Todd Pickard, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, FASCO, issued the following statement today in response to the Department of Education's proposed rule: Reimagining and Improving Student Education. As written, the rule would inappropriately exclude physician associates/assistants (PA) students from the higher federal professional student loan tier.

"This proposed student loan rule is deeply flawed, outside the Department's authority, fundamentally inconsistent with the language of H.R. 1 and the Trump Administration's rural healthcare workforce priorities. By excluding PAs and many other essential healthcare professions from the higher professional loan limit category, the Department has put forward a proposal that will decimate the healthcare workforce pipeline at a time of historic shortages.

"PA programs meet every element of H.R. 1's definition of a professional degree by requiring graduate-level education, preparing students for professional clinical practice, and leading directly to licensure. The Department's assertion that a degree cannot be considered 'professional' if graduates practice in team-based or 'supervised' settings is dangerously out of step with the realities of today's healthcare system. PAs and other healthcare providers with advanced degrees often serve as supervisors and directors of advanced practice provider departments in major health systems and hospitals.

"Restricting access to federal student loans will weaken the PA pipeline, limit who can enter the profession, and directly reduce access to care for patients, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

"AAPA will pursue every available legislative, regulatory, and legal avenue to ensure this rule aligns with the law as written and the administration's stated goal of expanding the healthcare workforce. We will not hesitate to act decisively to protect the PA workforce and the patients who depend on it."

