New Survey Shows Proposed Federal Student Loan Cap Would Shrink the PA Workforce

84% warn proposed loan caps would reduce PA school applications

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As federal regulators consider changes to student loan policy, new national survey data released today by the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) show that capping federal student loan borrowing for PA education would sharply reduce the number of future PAs and limit access to care, especially in rural and medically underserved areas.

In a survey of more than 4,500 PAs, PA students, and aspiring PAs, overwhelming majorities said a $20,500 annual cap on federal student loans for future PA students would have negative consequences for the profession:

84% say it would decrease the number of applicants to PA school.

79% say it would reduce the number of PAs practicing in rural areas.

78% say it would reduce the number of PAs practicing in medically underserved communities.

According to the survey, one third (33%) of respondents reported having worked or planning to work in a rural community during their career and nearly half (43%) report the same for medically underserved areas (MUAs) or healthcare professional shortage areas (HPSAs).

"Access to student loans for PA students is an investment in America's healthcare future and these findings paint a clear picture," said Todd Pickard, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, FASCO, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of AAPA. "Limiting access to federal student loans would devastate the PA pipeline at every stage, leaving fewer applicants and decreasing numbers of providers in the communities that already struggle with access care."

Federal Student Loans are an Investment in America's Healthcare Workforce and Essential to PA Education

Across the PA pipeline, respondents reported reliance on federal student loans to make PA education possible. Eight in 10 practicing PAs (79%), along with 86% of PA students and 83% of aspiring PAs, said federal student loans were (or are) very or extremely important to their ability to pursue PA education.

When asked about which sources of financial support the PA population uses to pay for tuition, fees, and living expenses, 86% reported that they did, do, or expect to rely on federal loans. By contrast, less than a third (31%) reported using private student loans. That discrepancy in funding is underscored by the fact that 63% or nearly two-thirds of respondents said they are uncomfortable or very uncomfortable relying on private loans to fill funding gaps.

For those still considering the profession, the consequences of limiting federal loan access are immediate and concerning. If federal student loan borrowing were capped at $20,500 per academic year, nearly three-quarters of aspiring PAs (73%) said they would be forced to apply for private student loans. Yet 76% of aspiring PAs reported being very or extremely concerned about their ability to secure private loan financing.

Federal student loans are not just critical for tuition, but for covering basic cost-of-attendance needs for PA students. There are 321 accredited PA programs nationwide, with a median tuition of roughly $97,000 for in-state students and more than $100,000 for non-residents. For the typical PA student, the Department of Education's proposed rule would create a shortfall of $35,000 to $40,000 or more, before factoring in housing, food, transportation, and other required costs. Compounding the challenge, nearly all PA programs prohibit students from working while enrolled.

Proposed Cap Would Change Career Decisions and Leave Patient Access at Risk

Today, PAs have more than 590 million patient interactions per year, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the PA profession is currently one of the fastest growing of all professions. However, the survey found that limiting federal loan access would alter education and career paths. A majority of respondents said capping federal borrowing would have forced them to delay or reconsider their path into the profession.

58% of PAs and PA students report they would have postponed enrolling in PA school due to the financial burden. Even more troubling, 37% of PAs and PA students said they would have changed course entirely and no longer pursued a healthcare career.

"When financial barriers drive qualified, motivated students away from healthcare careers, the workforce doesn't just shrink, it shifts in ways that leave patients and communities behind," added Pickard.

AAPA has called for the proposal to be revised, highlighting that it is inconsistent with the Congressional intent of H.R. 1 and misaligned with the realities of modern healthcare delivery.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

