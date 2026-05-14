AAPACN Launches First-of-Its-Kind Certification for Nursing Home Administrators

New Nursing Home Administrator Certification aims to strengthen leadership, operations and quality outcomes in long-term care

DENVER, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) today announced the launch of its Nursing Home Administrator Certification (NHA-CT), a first-of-its-kind program designed specifically to support nursing home administrators in navigating the growing complexity of long-term care leadership and operations.

"AAPACN's new certification for nursing home administrators furthers our goal to serve a broader range of skilled nursing professionals and to align teams toward unparalleled care delivery," said Tracey Moorhead, President and CEO of AAPACN.

The program is the latest addition to AAPACN's suite of industry-recognized certifications, expanding its focus beyond clinical roles to include the administrative leaders responsible for operational performance, regulatory compliance, and overall quality of care.

"As the demands on nursing home administrators continue to evolve, so must the resources and education available to support them," said Amy Stewart, MSN, RN, DNS-MT, QCP-MT, RAC-MT, Chief Nursing Officer of AAPACN. "At AAPACN, we see every day just how much administrators are expected to manage, from workforce challenges to regulatory pressures, often with limited role-specific support. We want administrators to know they have a home at AAPACN. We are here to support them, advocate for them and equip them to succeed as they lead their teams and care for their residents in an increasingly complex environment."

With more than 15,000 nursing home administrators nationwide, these leaders play a critical role in ensuring the stability, quality and performance of the country's long-term care system. Yet the environment in which they operate has grown increasingly complex, with ongoing workforce shortages, heightened regulatory scrutiny and rising patient acuity. Administrators are often responsible for balancing these competing demands while supporting staff and maintaining day-to-day operations. Despite their essential role, many lack access to training and resources tailored specifically to their unique responsibilities, creating an urgent and unmet need for dedicated support.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of long-term care, the NHA-CT covers all aspects of nursing home administration, including resident care, regulatory compliance and leadership skills such as communication and team development. It also highlights the significance of the relationship between the director of nursing services and administration in ensuring quality-driven outcomes. AAPACN supports skilled nursing facility leadership through this certification, giving administrators the tools to apply these skills in real-world settings, improve staff engagement and navigate complex regulatory requirements in today's rapidly changing healthcare environment.

AAPACN has long been recognized for its certification programs that support post-acute care professionals with practical, evidence-based education. Research has shown that facilities employing AAPACN-certified staff demonstrate stronger quality outcomes, improved workforce stability, and better overall performance, reinforcing the value of certification as a driver of success in long-term care.

For more information about the Nursing Home Administrator Certificate (NHA-CT) and AAPACN's certification programs, visit aapacn.org/education/nha-ct/

About AAPACN

The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) champions innovation and transformation across the post-acute care continuum by enabling providers to deliver unparalleled care. Representing more than 18,000 post-acute care nurses and leaders in over 6,100 facilities nationwide, AAPACN provides industry leading education, certification, and evidence-based resources that elevate quality of care and drive operational performance. Learn more at AAPACN.org

Media Contact: Juliet Thomas

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SOURCE American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing