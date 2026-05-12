New Research Finds AAPACN-Certified Nursing Facilities Outperform Peers on Quality, Workforce Stability and Business Performance

Dobson DaVanzo analysis links AAPACN certification to higher CMS Star Ratings, stronger staffing, and improved financial outcomes

DENVER, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) today released new research conducted by Dobson DaVanzo & Associates showing that skilled nursing facilities employing AAPACN-certified nurses deliver stronger clinical outcomes, higher CMS Star Ratings, and improved operational performance, reinforcing certification as a key driver of success in post-acute care.

"Facilities that invest in certification are seeing measurable results across quality and operations," said Tracey Moorhead, President and CEO of AAPACN. "This research shows that developing a highly skilled nursing workforce directly contributes to better care for residents and stronger performance for organizations."

The research, which analyzed national datasets including AAPACN certification records and CMS provider, claims, and cost report data from 2022–2024, showed that both CMS Star Ratings and Quality Measures were consistently better in facilities employing AAPACN-certified nurses. AAPACN-certified facilities achieved CMS Star Ratings 11.9% higher than their non-certified peers, with more than 42% earning a 4- or 5-star rating. They also scored higher on 10 of 18 CMS quality measures, with statistically significant improvements in seven categories, while reporting fewer health deficiencies.

Findings also showed that workforce investment is driving stronger staffing and retention. Facilities with AAPACN-certified nurses reported lower turnover and delivered more nursing hours per patient, including higher registered nurse staffing levels. These findings come as facilities continue to adapt to evolving care and operational demands, underscoring the importance of workforce investment.

Investments in AAPACN certification also translated into measurable business impact. Certified facilities reported higher occupancy, with average census at 80.74% (compared to 76.88% for non-certified facilities) and were more likely to achieve higher reimbursement through value-based purchasing programs. They also experienced fewer civil monetary penalties and lower average fines, helping reduce both regulatory and financial risk.

Together, the findings demonstrate that investing in nurse expertise is helping facilities operate more effectively and sustain long-term performance.

"Facilities that lead in quality are the ones that are prioritizing their people," said Amy Stewart, MSN, RN, DNS-MT, QCP-MT, RAC-MT, Chief Nursing Officer at AAPACN. "The return on investment is clear: AAPACN certification helps organizations deliver better care and better outcomes."

For more information about AAPACN and its certification programs, visit https://www.aapacn.org/.

About AAPACN

The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) champions innovation and transformation across the post-acute care continuum by enabling providers to deliver unparalleled care. Representing more than 18,000 post-acute care nurses and leaders in over 6,100 facilities nationwide, AAPACN provides industry leading education, certification, and evidence based resources that elevate quality of care and drive operational performance. Learn more at AAPACN.org.

Media Contact: Juliet Thomas

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SOURCE American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing