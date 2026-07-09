AAPG and GeoScienceWorld announce merger of Datapages into GeoScienceWorld

TULSA, Okla. and MCLEAN, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAPG the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, and GeoScienceWorld (GSW) today announced that the Datapages Board of Directors and the AAPG Executive Committee have approved the merger of Datapages into GeoScienceWorld.

The decision brings together two trusted geoscience publishing resources with complementary strengths: Datapages' respected archive of applied geoscience content and strong reach into the corporate market, and GeoScienceWorld's modern publishing platform, partnerships and established presence across academic, government and institutional markets.

The merger is designed to modernize the Datapages platform, expand the reach of trusted geoscience content, protect publishing assets and create long-term value for AAPG members, publishing partners, customers and the wider geoscience community.

"By bringing Datapages together with GeoScienceWorld, we can preserve trusted geoscience content, improve discovery and create long-term value for AAPG members and publishing partners," said Tom Wilker, AAPG's Executive Director.

"Datapages has built a unique applied geoscience resource. This merger positions it for its next chapter, with stronger technology, broader reach and continuity for the people who depend on it."

Datapages has served AAPG members, publishing partners, customers and the wider geoscience community for nearly three decades. It provides pay-per-view and subscription access to a digital archive of geologic publications from more than 60 geological societies around the world. It also hosts AAPG's Search & Discovery content and the AAPG Bulletin, while AAPG, publishing partners and authors retain ownership of their content.

"This merger reflects GeoScienceWorld's mission to support society publishers and make trusted geoscience research more discoverable, accessible and impactful," said Phoebe McMellon, GSW's Chief Executive Officer.

"Datapages has built a valuable legacy, particularly in applied geoscience and the corporate marketplace. Together, we have an opportunity to strengthen that legacy and serve the geoscience community in new ways."

GeoScienceWorld is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organisation founded in 2004 by AAPG and other leading geoscience organisations to support independent geological societies through publishing technologies and services, achieve economies of scale and make earth science research more accessible and impactful worldwide.

Today, GSW works with 39 geoscience society publishers and serves more than 900 academic and government institutions and companies around the world.

AAPG has been involved in GSW governance since GSW's founding and will continue to have a meaningful voice in its future direction. AAPG, Datapages and GSW will work closely to support publishing partners throughout the transition.

"This decision was made thoughtfully and with the long-term interests of AAPG members, Datapages customers, publishing partners and the broader geoscience community in mind," Wilker and McMellon said.

"Datapages has served the geoscience community well. By joining GeoScienceWorld, it is positioned for broader reach, stronger technology, protected content and long-term value."

About AAPG The American Association of Petroleum Geologists is a global professional association supporting geoscientists through technical resources, education, publications, networking and professional development.

About GeoScienceWorld GeoScienceWorld is a nonprofit organisation that works with geoscience society publishers to make trusted earth research more accessible and impactful through publishing technologies, discovery platforms and services.

About Datapages Datapages is a 100% AAPG-owned corporation that provides access to a digital archive of geologic publications from societies around the world, including AAPG's Search & Discovery content and the AAPG Bulletin.

Media contacts

AAPG Anthea Pitt, Communications consultant, [email protected], +44 (0) 7930 034 706

GeoScienceWorld Jessica Lawrence-Hurt, Director Marketing, [email protected], +1 (800)-341-1851

SOURCE AAPG