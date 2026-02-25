AAPPR to host Advancing Connections Conference Addressing Physician Shortages, Immigration Pressures and a Changing Recruitment Landscape

National healthcare recruitment leaders will convene in April to examine workforce disruptions

impacting patient access and care delivery

OKEMOS, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As health systems across the country grapple with persistent physician shortages, rising recruitment costs, immigration and visa uncertainty, and mounting pressure to keep service lines open, the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) will host its annual Advancing Connections Conference, April 12-15, 2026, at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The conference brings together physician and provider recruitment leaders from health systems nationwide to address the workforce challenges directly affecting patient access, operational stability and community care delivery. Educational sessions and peer discussions will focus on how recruitment strategies must evolve amid changing federal policies, talent shortages, and increasing competition for physicians and advanced practice providers.

"The healthcare workforce challenges facing organizations today are no longer theoretical – they are showing up in delayed access to care, service line closures and increased strain on remaining clinicians," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "From physician shortages and retention challenges to immigration and visa-related barriers impacting recruitment, our members are navigating incredibly complex issues in real time. Advancing Connections provides a critical forum to address these pressures head-on and share practical strategies that help organizations sustain access to care in their communities."

AAPPR's members are among the most influential leaders in healthcare recruitment. They are essential in shaping an organization's reputation, operational success and influence in their communities. This year's conference includes keynote presentations, breakout sessions, roundtable discussions and networking opportunities. Topics include:

Negotiation and deal-making skills for high-stakes physician recruitment in a highly competitive, shortage-driven market

Preparing clinical and administrative leaders to interview, select and retain top healthcare talent amid increasing turnover and burnout

Workforce resilience and retention strategies to stabilize staffing, reduce turnover, and protect patient access and service line continuity

Recruitment approaches for niche and hard-to-find talent, including out-of-market sourcing and relationship-driven outreach

Navigating policy and legislative pressures impacting recruitment, including immigration and visa-related challenges, while using data to influence executive decision-making

The conference will open with a keynote presentation from Katrina Collier, a globally recognized recruitment expert and author, who will examine how technology, automation and AI are reshaping recruitment and why maintaining human connection remains critical to successful hiring outcomes. Jim Davidson, a seasoned leadership speaker and mountaineer, will close out the conference with a keynote focused on resilience and leadership, sharing lessons on navigating uncertainty, managing risk and sustaining performance during periods of rapid change.

Pre-conference workshops will take place April 12-13, offering certification courses for recruitment professionals to build their expertise on topics including onboarding, retention and more.

Attendance at the conference offers 6.5 continuing education credits. AAPPR is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP as well as credits that apply toward Certified Physician/Provider Recruitment Professional (CPRP) certification renewal.

To learn more and register for the conference, visit www.aapprconference.org.

