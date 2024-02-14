AAPPR to host Advancing Connections Conference Discussing Challenges and Opportunities in Physician and Provider Recruitment

The annual conference will focus on methods of success for recruitment, retention and workforce planning

OKEMOS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) will host its annual Advancing Connections conference, on March 25-27, 2024 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Kicking off with intensive pre-conference workshops at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort on March 24-25, the event is a cornerstone for recruitment professionals seeking to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.

This year's Advancing Connections conference will feature recruitment professionals from across the healthcare community and will include discussions on challenges and opportunities in the industry, such as strategies to recruit and retain providers during the ongoing national physician shortage, mental health and wellbeing among healthcare professionals and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in physician and provider staffing. The conference will shed light on how recruitment professionals can positively impact access to health care in their communities.

"As the healthcare industry continues to go through significant changes and challenges, we must stay on top of the latest solutions and find innovative ways to alter our strategies," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "Our conference and tradeshow provides a great environment for leaders and other professionals to learn about successful program structures, advance in leadership, gain new insights into physician candidates and hear how technology is changing our recruitment, onboarding and retention strategies. Our conference is unlike any other in its content and community."

Advancing Connections provides attendees with an environment to network with and hear from fellow industry experts, earn continuing education credits and learn about industry trends.

AAPPR's members are among the most influential leaders in healthcare recruitment. They are critical in shaping a healthcare provider's reputation, revenue and influence in their communities. The conference will include educational keynote presentations, breakout sessions and roundtable discussions surrounding recruitment topics, such as:

How using a data informed strategy can drive success

Tips and techniques to innovate sourcing strategies

Recruitment strategies for rural organizations

Leading the recruitment process

Championing diversity, equity and inclusion in recruitment

Strategically planning for workforce succession

The conference will open with a keynote presentation from Doyin Richards about how recruitment professionals can change the way they think, love and fight to eradicate racism in the workplace and beyond. The closing keynote presenter will be Amelia Nagoski, co-author of a New York Times bestselling book about burnout, who will discuss how to use the action of wellness to handle overwhelming feelings and exhaustion.

In addition to educational sessions from industry leaders, the pre-conference workshops will offer certification courses for recruitment professionals to build their expertise on topics including onboarding and retention and DEI.

Attendance at the conference offers 6.5 continuing educational credits. AAPPR is recognized by SHRM to offer PDCs for SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP. In addition, these credits apply toward Certified Physician/Provider Recruitment Professional (CPRP) certification renewal.

To learn more and register for the conference, visit www.aapprconference.org.

About The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR)

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is a nationally recognized leader in health care provider recruitment, onboarding, and retention. For more than 30 years, AAPPR has empowered physician and advanced practice provider recruitment leaders to transform care delivery in their communities by providing best-in-class practices, up-to-date industry knowledge, and evolving innovative approaches for hiring, onboarding, and retaining exceptional clinical talent. To learn more or to become an organizational member of AAPPR, please visit https://aappr.org/join-now.

