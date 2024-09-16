AAR and Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime sign Supply Chain Alliance, formalizing commitment to strengthening joint support of the warfighter

WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, and the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime signed a Supply Chain Alliance charter, formalizing a commitment to strengthening joint support of the nation's warfighter.

The charter advances a longstanding partnership between the entities and demonstrates a shared interest in enhancing responsiveness to the warfighter, customer wait time, and administrative lead time. The official partnership provides AAR a dedicated resource within the DLA to expedite contract award and execution processes. This enhances AAR's position to effectively support OEM customers through increased efficiencies, including a streamlined contracting experience, reduction in labor hours, expedited delivery of products, and an opportunity to aggregate process improvement measures.

"This DLA alliance recognizes AAR's commitment to provide value-added services and continue growing our strategic partnership," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "We are proud to be recognized as a top provider of supply chain management solutions and continue executing on our joint strategies to provide the best product and service possible to the warfighter."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

