WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has substantially completed the expansion of its Airframe MRO facility in Oklahoma City.

Driven by an increased demand for AAR's MRO services, the 80,000+ square foot facility expansion includes three maintenance bays capable of accommodating all 737 variants. The Company will soon induct additional Alaska Airlines aircraft for service as part of a long-term customer commitment.

"We are very grateful for Alaska's trust and for the outstanding support we have received in Oklahoma City," said Holmes Post this Leaders from AAR and Alaska Airlines gather for AAR’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Oklahoma City on January 28, 2026, celebrating the Company’s expansion.

Earlier today, AAR hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the project's near completion, the creation of 200 additional full-time careers with AAR, and the upcoming digitization of the Company's maintenance processes in Oklahoma City in collaboration with Alaska Airlines.

"Today, we celebrate AAR's growth and our longstanding relationship with Alaska Airlines. We are very grateful for Alaska's trust and for the outstanding support we have received in Oklahoma City. We are excited for this new chapter and our decades long relationship," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO.

The Company's maintenance operations in Oklahoma City date back more than 50 years, with AAR's facility located on the site of Will Rogers International Airport's original Hangar 2.

For more information on AAR's Airframe MRO services, part of the Company's Repair & Engineering segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/services/airframe-mro/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

