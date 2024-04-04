AAR announces exclusive commercial distribution agreement with TRIUMPH

WOOD DALE, Ill. , April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has announced an exclusive multi-year commercial distribution agreement with TRIUMPH's Actuation Products & Services business unit.

Under the agreement, which commences in January of 2026, AAR will exclusively distribute TRIUMPH's commercial actuation product line, which includes more than 100 top-level assemblies and their subcomponents used on various Boeing and Airbus commercial platforms. AAR will support commercial airlines and MRO customers through its global distribution network.

"This relationship will expand AAR's offerings to the commercial aftermarket," said AAR's SVP of Distribution. Post this

This new OEM distribution relationship complements AAR's existing product offerings and customer base. Additionally, TRIUMPH will benefit from AAR's services and robust global sales force in efficiently executing the delivery of inventory to customers.

"This relationship will expand AAR's offerings to the commercial aftermarket on key Boeing and Airbus platforms," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "We are excited to distribute this product line as part of the AAR product portfolio given TRIUMPH's reputation for quality."

For more information on AAR's distribution capabilities, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/distribution/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

