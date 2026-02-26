AAR signs new agreement with Otto Instrument Service

WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a new agreement with Otto Instrument Service to sell and support the LASEREF IV inertial reference system product line. The agreement reinforces AAR's strategy to broaden its OEM distribution portfolio serving the business aviation market.

Under the agreement, AAR will ensure availability and rapid global deployment of the LASEREF IV system, an essential avionics unit installed on a range of business aircraft, for replacement and upgrade. The collaboration combines Otto's expertise with AAR's global supply-chain reach, advanced distribution infrastructure, and customer-support capabilities.

"This agreement further strengthens AAR's position as a premier global distributor and expands access into the business aviation market," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "In coordination with Otto, we look forward to enhancing availability, logistics, and technical support for operators upgrading to the latest technology."

"AAR's global footprint and proven performance in avionics logistics make them an ideal distributor for this system," said Chuck Farley, Otto Instrument Service's Vice President of Sales and Contracts. "Together, we can deliver faster, more efficient support for business and general aviation customers worldwide."

For more information on AAR's new parts Distribution activities, part of the Company's Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/distribution/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Otto Instrument Service

Otto Instrument Service, Inc., founded in 1946, is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") services for commercial, cargo, air transport (ATR), business general aviation (BGA), military, and fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft operators worldwide. As one of the few remaining privately held aviation companies of its scale, OTTO delivers aerospace manufacturing, repair, and engineering expertise to airlines, OEMs, and government operators across 47 countries. With nearly eight decades of experience, the Company is recognized for its technical excellence, global reach, and long-standing customer partnerships. Additional information can be found at www.ottoinstrument.com.

