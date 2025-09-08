AAR announces participation in 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that the Company's senior management will participate in the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference later this month.

The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference will be held in New York, NY. On September 17, 2025, John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO, and Sean Gillen, AAR's Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor breakout session at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one and group investor meetings throughout the event.

On September 17, 2025, associated materials will become available on AAR's website at: https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/.

For more information about this event or to schedule a meeting with AAR's senior management, please contact AAR's Investor Relations at [email protected].

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-630-227-5830

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.