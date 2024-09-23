AAR awarded five-year contract to perform airframe maintenance for U.S. Navy's P-8A Poseidon fleet

WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract with an aggregate ceiling value of approximately $1.2 billion by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to perform P-8A Poseidon depot airframe maintenance and depot field team support for the U.S. Navy, government of Australia, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.

This follow-on contract continues AAR's strategic partnership supporting NAVAIR. AAR will provide scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, in-service repair, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, and aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support.

This contract retains AAR's position as a leader of commercial derivative airframe maintenance for the U.S. Department of Defense and supports the Navy's readiness through the repair of the P-8A Poseidon.

"AAR is pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with NAVAIR and honored to be the prime provider supporting this critical fleet," said Nicholas Gross, AAR's Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions. "Our rapid deployment teams provide on-demand expertise anywhere in the world."

