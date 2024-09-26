AAR awarded five-year P-8A Poseidon engine overhaul contract by U.S. Navy

WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract with an aggregate ceiling value of approximately $1.2 billion by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to perform engine depot maintenance and repair for its P-8A Poseidon Aircraft fleet. This new award follows a recently announced award under which AAR will continue to perform P-8A airframe maintenance for the U.S. Navy.

Beginning October 2024, AAR, along with strategic partner Delta TechOps, will provide program management, supply chain management, engineering support, and maintenance and repair services to increase engine asset availability for the Navy's growing fleet. The additional engine maintenance capability achieved through this partnership with AAR will enable the U.S. Navy to continue flying the P-8A and complete its vital national security mission.

This contract is an important step forward in AAR's strategy to grow and advance its commercial derivative business through the delivery of integrated solutions. It is also expected to increase the volume of engine part sales in the Company's Part Supply segment.

"AAR's tailored solutions integrate government and commercial capabilities to provide parts supply, maintenance, and other services to meet customers' unique mission-critical needs," said Nicholas Gross, AAR's Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions. "We are proud to expand our support of the Navy's maritime patrol and reconnaissance mission through P-8A maintenance and repair."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Delta TechOps

Delta TechOps is the largest airline maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider in North America. In addition to supplying maintenance and engineering support for Delta's large fleet of aircraft, Delta TechOps provides high-quality service to more than 150 other aviation and airline customers around the world and has developed strategic partnerships for next-generation engines with Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce. The organization specializes in high-skill work such as engines, components, and line maintenance. Delta TechOps employs thousands of aviation maintenance professionals and is one of the world's most-experienced providers with more than 90 years of aviation experience. For more information visit www.deltatechops.com.

