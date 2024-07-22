AAR awarded on TIME's America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 list

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded on TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024.

This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list of the top 500 mid-size companies can be viewed on TIME's website.

America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 were identified based on three dimensions – employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency – and more than 15 different evaluation criteria. The project scope considered all companies that operate in the United States and generated at least $100 million in revenue but less than $10 billion in 2022 or 2023.

"Our team members are AAR's greatest asset, and by fostering a positive company culture we are able to effectively grow our business and model strong corporate citizenship," says John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "Recognition as one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies by TIME is both an honor and a testament to our strengths."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

