Thai Airways selects Trax and Aerostrat to drive its digital MRO transformation

WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today Trax and Aerostrat were recently selected by Thai Airways to drive the airline's digital MRO transformation.

Trax's eMRO enterprise resource planning system, suite of eMobility apps, and cloud hosting solution will support the modernization of Thai Airways' maintenance, repair, and overhaul processes, enabling real-time data access from anywhere, streamlined workflows, and enhanced decision-making capabilities across its global operations.

The addition of Aerostrat's advanced maintenance planning software, Aerros, will equip Thai Airways with industry-leading capabilities for long-range maintenance forecasting and optimization, ensuring maximum fleet availability and cost efficiency.

Thai Airways will also deploy proprietary Trax and Aerostrat artificial intelligence powered solutions for advanced planning and workflow automation and defect resolution assistance.

Implementing a combination of digital solutions from Trax and Aerostrat will add scalability, security, and flexibility to Thai Airways' maintenance operations. Further, by digitizing processes and reducing reliance on paper-based systems, Thai Airways will improve turnaround times while reducing its environmental footprint.

"Over the last three years, AAR has continued to invest in Trax and expand the product offering to include Aerostrat's advanced maintenance planning software. We are excited our suite of products will help Thai Airways increase the airline's productivity and reduce operational costs," said Andrew Schmidt, SVP of AAR Digital Services and President of Trax.



"Partnering with Trax is a game-changer for Thai Airways," said Mr. Cherdphan Chotikhun, Thai Airways' Chief of Technical. "The next generation of Trax and Aerostrat applications will not only elevate our existing airline operational performance but also enable us to establish a state-of-the-art MRO operation that meets global standards and sets new benchmarks for efficiency and quality."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Trax

For over 25 years, Trax has powered the digital transformation of airlines, MROs, and cargo operators worldwide. A pioneer in aviation maintenance software and a wholly owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), Trax's scalable, innovative suite adds agility and drives efficiencies by automating and modernizing maintenance operations. For more information, visit https://trax.aero/.

About Aerostrat

Founded in 2015 by software and aviation veterans, Aerostrat enables air carriers to create base maintenance planning schedules and simplify aircraft allocation. Aerros, the company's powerful flagship tool, is trusted by leading air carriers to automate complex scheduling and ensure production capacity, all through an easy-to-use interface. For more information on Aerostrat, a wholly owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), visit aerostratsoftware.com.

About Thai Airways

As the national flag carrier, Thai Airways connects Thailand to the world through high-quality service and a steadfast commitment to safety. To enhance its operations further, Thai Airways has launched a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) department into a world-class Digital MRO. By leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, we provide the transparency and efficiency necessary to uphold world-class standards while delivering the reliability that meets our customers' expectations. For more information visit https://www.thaiairways.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits under the agreements. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

