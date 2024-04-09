AAR awarded Supplier of the Year by Atlas Air Worldwide

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, was awarded the 2023 Component Repair Supplier of the Year – Large Volume Category by Atlas Air Worldwide (Atlas Air).

AAR's Component Services sites in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Wellington, Kansas, were selected from more than 300 suppliers based on outstanding performance and process excellence. These sites were part of AAR's acquisition of Triumph Product Support and received top ratings from Atlas Air's Component Repairs Administration and Reliability Engineering teams.

"We are honored to be named Supplier of the Year – Large Volume Category and receive this recognition for our collaboration and performance with Atlas Air," said Jim Berberet, AAR's Senior Vice President of Component Services. "We are proud of our growing relationship with Atlas Air and look forward to continuing to provide high-quality accessory repairs and industry-leading performance, while expanding our support across additional ATA chapters."

Atlas Air presented this year's Supplier of the Year – Large Volume Category award to AAR earlier today at MRO Americas in Chicago, the premier MRO event in the industry with more than 16,000 attendees.

For additional information on AAR's component services, which is part of the Company's Repair & Engineering segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/services/component-services/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional, and international cargo and passenger operations. Learn more at www.atlasairworldwide.com.

