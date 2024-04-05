AAR breaks ground on MRO facility expansion in Oklahoma City

The new facility is expected to be operational in early 2026.

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, broke ground on the expansion of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility in Oklahoma City earlier today.

More than 150 representatives from AAR, Alaska Airlines, state and local government, and partner organizations supporting the efforts gathered to celebrate groundbreaking on AAR's new three-bay facility that is being constructed adjacent to the Company's existing facility at Will Rogers World Airport.

AAR and partners gather to mark beginning construction on AAR’s facility expansion in Oklahoma City.

The new facility has been designed to provide AAR an additional 80,000+ square feet of hangar and warehouse space and to accommodate all 737 variants, including the 737-10. AAR's growth in Oklahoma City supports a recently expanded maintenance commitment from Alaska Airlines, a valued customer of AAR for more than 20 years. The new airframe MRO facility is expected to be operational in January of 2026.

Considerable funding for the project was made possible through a grant secured by Oklahoma legislators, with the balance expected to be funded through rent concessions from the airport.

Speakers at the groundbreaking celebration included John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO; Don Wright, Alaska Airlines' Vice President of Maintenance & Engineering; Grayson Ardies, State Director of Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission; Lt. Governor Matt Pinell; Senator Paul Rosino; Jeff Seymour of Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce – Economic Development; Terry Salmon, Chair of the Oklahoma City Airport Trust; and Jeff Mulder, Oklahoma City Director of Airports.

Holmes shared, "Today's groundbreaking has been made possible thanks to collaborative efforts across AAR and Alaska Airlines, partnerships with Oklahoma City Airport Trust, and state and local representatives who are passionate about expanding aviation in Oklahoma. We are especially excited about creating 200 additional full-time careers with AAR, which we expect to fill through local technical schools and workforce development partners who create opportunities through aviation-centric programming, such as Choose Aerospace."

"The Oklahoma City Airport Trust is excited to partner with AAR to expand its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul operation at Will Rogers World Airport. This expansion of AAR's MRO operation provides more hangar capacity at OKC, along with more aviation jobs for our community," said Jeff Mulder, Oklahoma City's Director of Airports.

"This groundbreaking isn't just about constructing a hangar. It's about cultivating an excellent experience for all involved. JE Dunn is honored to bring our construction expertise and leadership and partner with The Oklahoma City Airport Trust (OCAT) to support the business growth happening in our city," said Jason Bishop, JE Dunn's Vice President – Oklahoma City, who is leading the construction effort.

For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp.com.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including the expansion of the Company's MRO facility in Oklahoma City, the timing of and funding for such expansion, the creation of additional careers in connection with such expansion, and the anticipated activities and benefits under the maintenance commitment with Alaska Airlines. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Media Team

Corporate Marketing and Communications

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.