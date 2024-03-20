AAR, Cebu Pacific sign CFM56-5B surplus material agreement

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a multi-year agreement to supply surplus material for the CFM56-5B engine to Cebu Pacific.

Under this agreement, AAR will support the 30 CFM56-5B scheduled shop visits Cebu Pacific has planned for the term of the contract.

"Cebu Pacific is proud to partner with AAR to enhance availability of parts and maximize value through the use of surplus material," said Shevantha Weerasekera, Cebu Pacific's Vice President for Engineering and Fleet Management.

"AAR is pleased to grow our relationship with Cebu Pacific through this multi-year agreement," said Sal Marino, AAR's Senior Vice President of Parts Supply. "Leveraging available OEM-approved surplus materials through our strategic FTAI Aviation partnership on the CFM56 engine platform will enable Cebu Pacific to realize significant cost savings during shop visits."

For more information on AAR's engine solutions, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/engine-solutions/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines' leading airline, entered the aviation industry on March 8, 1996 and pioneered the "low fare, great value" strategy. It has flown over 200 million passengers since inception. CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 35 domestic destinations. It also currently operates flights to 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

