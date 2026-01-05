AAR commences exclusive commercial distribution agreement with TRIUMPH

WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has begun executing on its exclusive commercial distribution agreement with TRIUMPH.

Originally announced in April of 2024, AAR is now the exclusive distributor of TRIUMPH's commercial actuation product line, which includes more than 100 top-level assemblies and their subcomponents used on various Boeing and Airbus commercial platforms.

This OEM distribution relationship complements AAR's existing product offerings and customer base, while TRIUMPH benefits from AAR's services and robust global sales force's efficient delivery of inventory to customers.

"We are pleased to kick off this eagerly anticipated expansion of AAR's offerings to the commercial aftermarket on key Boeing and Airbus platforms," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "AAR's proven support of commercial airlines and MRO customers through our global distribution network make this a valuable offering for the market, especially given TRIUMPH's reputation for quality."

For more information on AAR's new parts Distribution activities, part of the Company's Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/distribution/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

