AAR CORP. announces September 2024 investor conference schedule

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that its senior leadership will participate in two investor conferences in September 2024.

On September 5, 2024, Sean Gillen, AAR's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 30th Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City.

On September 24, 2024, John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO, and Gillen will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas.

For more information about these events or to schedule a meeting with AAR's senior leadership, please contact AAR's Investor Relations at [email protected].

For more information on AAR's investor resources, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/.

Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-630-227-2017

[email protected]

