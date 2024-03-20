WOOD DALE, Ill., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that Jeffrey N. Edwards has been elected to AAR's Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment increases AAR's Board from 11 to 12 Director positions.

AAR elects Jeffrey N. Edwards to its Board of Directors

Mr. Edwards, 63, brings more than 40 years of experience in the financial services sector. As Partner and Vice Chairman of New Vernon Capital, Mr. Edwards prioritizes the firm's clients, focusing on investment portfolios, operations, and business development.

Prior to New Vernon Capital, Mr. Edwards spent over 20 years with Merrill Lynch, serving in various leadership positions, including Chief Financial Officer.

His other current board positions include Lead Independent Director for Raymond James Financial, Inc. and Chair of the Audit, Finance, and Risk Committee for American Water Works Company, Inc., both S&P 500 companies.

"Mr. Edwards brings significant financial experience to our Board and will play an integral role in helping execute our growth strategy and deliver further value to our shareholders," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO.

"Financial expertise and prudence are central to a company's long-term success. I am impressed by AAR's exceptional leadership team and strong financials and am committed to supporting the continued advancement of the Company's growth strategy," said Mr. Edwards.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

