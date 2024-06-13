AAR expands electronics distribution relationship with OTTO Engineering, Inc.

WOOD DALE, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a territory expansion agreement that expands its Americas-based electronics distribution relationship with OTTO Engineering, Inc. (OTTO) into the APAC region.

Under the agreement, AAR will distribute OTTO's extensive line of electromechanical switches, grips, and joysticks to the commercial and defense markets. The agreement leverages AAR's international presence and market expertise to deliver a broader range of products.

"OTTO is excited to embark on this channel expansion with our existing partner," said Angelo Assimakopoulos, Director of Sales at OTTO. "AAR's ability to service the global market with our extensive aerospace control products offering is the right alignment to proliferate and grow our business in the APAC region."

"AAR is pleased to grow our relationship with OTTO and expand our electromechanical product offering into APAC," said Darren Spiegel, Vice President and General Manager of AAR Electronics. "Pairing AAR's customer-centric aerospace focus with OTTO's design expertise will drive further innovation as the industry places a growing emphasis on electrification."

For more information on AAR's Electronics business, part of the Company's Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/distribution/electronics/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About OTTO

OTTO is a vertically integrated U.S. manufacturer located in Carpentersville, Illinois since 1961. OTTO produces controls and communication products for global markets in the Off-Road machinery, Material Handling, Industrial, Military and Defense markets. Additional information can be found at ottoexcellence.com.

