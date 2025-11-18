AAR publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, published its 2025 Sustainability Report today, highlighting the continuation and advancement of the Company's environmental, social, and governance commitments.

The 2025 Sustainability Report celebrates AAR's 70th anniversary and provides insight into how the Company's commitments position AAR for the future. The Report details AAR's approach to environmental safety, aviation safety, occupational health and safety, and risk management under the direction of the Company's Board of Directors and in alignment with the Company's policies and procedures. The Report also includes environmental highlights across facilities, the reinforcement of sustainability in the Company's supply chain, and the maturation of its cyber practices during AAR's Fiscal Year 2025.



"Each environmental, social, and governance initiative across our global Company is part of AAR's broader commitment to understanding how we can have a positive impact on our constituents, including the communities in which we operate," said Jessica A. Garascia, AAR's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary. "We are proud to tell the story of AAR's efforts across Fiscal Year 2025 in our 2025 Sustainability Report."

AAR's 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the Sustainability page of its website at https://www.aarcorp.com/en/about/sustainability/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

