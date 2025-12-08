AAR extends commercial distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a multi-year extension of its exclusive, global distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries. The agreement covers Arkwin's broad line of actuation, valve, and reservoir products on various engine and airframe platforms for the commercial aviation aftermarket.

"AAR is pleased to extend our relationship with Arkwin," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "Given the increase in engine repair activity, we will continue to meet the needs of our customers through our proven ability to execute."

"Our collaboration to provide reliable products, component exchange and kitting services, in-region stocking, and warranty management have been game changers for our global customers," said Omar Peele, Arkwin Industries' Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

For more information on AAR's new parts Distribution activities, part of the Company's Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/distribution/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Arkwin Industries

Arkwin Industries serves as an industry expert in all things hydraulic for aerospace and defense. Arkwin has the capability to design, test, manufacture, and support precision hydraulic and fuel system components for civil and military fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, spacecraft, turbine engines, and other special applications. With a proven track record of quality and reliability dating back to 1951, Arkwin currently operates from its headquarters in Bethpage, New York.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits related to the extended distribution agreement. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.