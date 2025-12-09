AAR extends exclusive global distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace for Goodrich de-icing and specialty systems products

News provided byAAR CORP.
Dec 09, 2025, 16:30 ET
WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a multi-year extension of its exclusive global distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace, an RTX business. The agreement includes the company's Goodrich de-icing and specialty systems product line.
The collaboration supports Collins Aerospace's strategy to streamline aftermarket distribution by leveraging AAR's global logistics network to serve customers across the general aviation, commercial, and defense markets.
"AAR is proud to continue delivering availability, responsiveness, and technical support to the wide range of customers who rely on Collins Aerospace Goodrich de-icing solutions," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "Our execution and ability to gain market share have resulted in tremendous growth of this product line."
For more information on AAR's new parts Distribution activities, part of the Company's Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/distribution/.
About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.
