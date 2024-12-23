AAR named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025 by Newsweek

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, is proud to announce it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced earlier this month and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social, and corporate governance. The analysis is based on the quantitative data from more than 30 KPIs across the three areas of ESG as well as CSR reputation as derived from an extensive survey conducted among U.S. residents that assessed the public's perception of each company's social responsibility efforts.

Sustainability is closely associated with AAR's corporate social responsibility initiatives. On November 18, 2024, AAR released its 2024 Sustainability Report to update stakeholders on the continuation and advancement of the Company's ESG, employee, and community engagement activities.

"AAR is honored to be recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies. We have made considerable progress on our corporate responsibility journey and prioritize Doing It Right® and upholding our Company values in all activities," said Jessica A. Garascia, AAR's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary. Garascia, who leads the Company's sustainability efforts, continued, "We appreciate the connection between sustainability, responsibility, and growth and are charting a future that furthers our ESG commitments."

AAR's approach to corporate social responsibility also includes a robust Ethics and Compliance program. All team members participate in annual training, and others assume additional responsibilities, such as participating in the Company's Compliance Champion Network or Executive Compliance Committee. Through monitoring, risk assessments, audits, and confidential reporting channels, AAR ensures its approach to ethics and compliance aligns with the Company's commitment to Doing It Right®. The efforts are underpinned by the Company's compliance policies, including its Code of Conduct, Supplier Code of Conduct, Global Anti-Corruption Policy, and Third-Party Due Diligence Procedures, among others, and overseen by the Company's Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer.

Lori Knudson, AAR's Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, added, "AAR has developed a strong culture of compliance that is everyone's responsibility. We encourage all employees to act with integrity and to speak up about any concerns. I am proud of our Ethics and Compliance program and that AAR has been named a top company for responsibility."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

