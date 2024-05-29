AAR named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

This award recognizes AAR's dedication to supporting a diverse workforce and inclusive work environment for the second consecutive year.

WOOD DALE, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

This award recognizes AAR's dedication to supporting a diverse workforce and inclusive work environment.

This survey included publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of employees at companies in the U.S, resulting in more than 1.5 million reviews. Companies awarded to the list were recognized for their efforts to nurture an inclusive culture and to respect and value employees from different walks of life.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

"One of AAR's core values is 'Work as one. Be inclusive.'" said Tracey Patterson, AAR's Chief Human Resources Officer. "AAR is proud to have an inclusive culture as it makes us more innovative and creative as we deliver solutions to our customers."

For more information on AAR's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/careers/working-at-aar/diversity-equity--inclusion/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

